Penserra Capital Management LLC Acquires 166,675 Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) by 63.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 428,593 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 166,675 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Affirm worth $6,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Affirm in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Affirm in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Affirm in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Affirm by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Affirm by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. 59.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AFRM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Compass Point downgraded Affirm from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Affirm from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Affirm from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays increased their price target on Affirm from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Affirm in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.44.

Affirm Stock Up 0.5 %

AFRM stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.16. 2,198,612 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,226,288. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.81 and its 200-day moving average is $17.90. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 13.25 and a quick ratio of 13.25. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.62 and a 12 month high of $27.16.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $496.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.48 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 35.74% and a negative net margin of 52.58%. Affirm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.86) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

