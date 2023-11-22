Penserra Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 75.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 10,239 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 892.9% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth $32,000. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 703.2% in the second quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $156.00 to $138.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.57.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 0.3 %

Texas Instruments stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $153.91. 369,518 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,133,209. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 5.69. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $139.48 and a 12 month high of $188.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $153.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.63. The company has a market cap of $139.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). Texas Instruments had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 45.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.53%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $1,789,627.49. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,319.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

