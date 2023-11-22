Penserra Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,856,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,718 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned 0.94% of FS Credit Opportunities worth $8,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,591 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 8,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Finally, Apella Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FSCO traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.67. 30,205 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 688,145. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.44. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a 52-week low of $4.08 and a 52-week high of $5.84.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.057 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.06%.

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

