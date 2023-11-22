Penserra Capital Management LLC Buys 43,700 Shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 723,122 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,700 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Orange were worth $8,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Orange by 384.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 88,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 70,455 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Orange by 12.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,787 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Orange during the first quarter valued at $147,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Orange by 14.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 118,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 14,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Orange by 12.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Orange Price Performance

Shares of ORAN traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.01. 41,563 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,563. Orange S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $9.62 and a fifty-two week high of $13.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.69 and a 200-day moving average of $11.61.

Orange Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.3205 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ORAN shares. Bank of America raised shares of Orange from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $9.72 to $13.65 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Orange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Orange from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.08.

Orange Profile

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. The company operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

