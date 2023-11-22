Penserra Capital Management LLC Buys 61,915 Shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) by 32.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,356 shares of the travel company’s stock after buying an additional 61,915 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tripadvisor were worth $4,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 1,227.3% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,699 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 1,581.0% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,068 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 3,826 shares during the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 15,625.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 5,032 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

TRIP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Tripadvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Tripadvisor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Tripadvisor in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Tripadvisor from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Tripadvisor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tripadvisor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.56.

TRIP stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.30. 167,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,559,951. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.78 and a beta of 1.43. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.15 and a twelve month high of $27.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.20 and its 200 day moving average is $16.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Tripadvisor Core, Viator, and TheFork. The Tripadvisor Core segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

