Penserra Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN)

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,121,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,919 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II were worth $8,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PFN. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 39.3% during the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 35,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 0.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 377,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after buying an additional 2,581 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 137.4% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 55,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 32,076 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 35.4% during the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 221,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after buying an additional 57,740 shares during the period.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Stock Performance

Shares of PFN traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.81. The stock had a trading volume of 41,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,731. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 12 month low of $5.93 and a 12 month high of $8.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.50 and a 200 day moving average of $6.85.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Cuts Dividend

About PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a $0.0718 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.65%.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

