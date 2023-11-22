Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $4.63 Million Stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Penserra Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,734 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $4,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 38,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,907,000 after buying an additional 7,743 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,087,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,663,000 after purchasing an additional 130,756 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 205,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,392,000 after purchasing an additional 11,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NWK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 48,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,187,000 after purchasing an additional 22,149 shares during the last quarter. 44.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.85, for a total transaction of $5,234,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,164,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,413,687.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 679 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.14, for a total value of $86,328.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,460,947.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.85, for a total value of $5,234,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,164,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,413,687.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 519,448 shares of company stock valued at $71,488,943 over the last 90 days. 30.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABNB shares. Wedbush reduced their target price on Airbnb from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $141.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Airbnb from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Airbnb from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.94.

NASDAQ:ABNB traded up $2.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $129.02. The company had a trading volume of 761,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,295,330. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.91 and a fifty-two week high of $154.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $83.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.26.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 56.87%. As a group, research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

