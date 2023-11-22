Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $5.24 Million Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 35.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 47,937 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 26,191 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $5,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 114.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 268 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 626.8% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 407 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

EXPE stock traded up $1.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.38. The company had a trading volume of 181,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,545,087. The firm has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.39 and a 12 month high of $137.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Expedia Group announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 2nd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the online travel company to reacquire up to 30.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Expedia Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $135.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total value of $65,124.81. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,355,879.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $660,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,332,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $65,124.81. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,355,879.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,477 shares of company stock valued at $10,140,125. Company insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

Featured Stories

