Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $6.04 Million Position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Penserra Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 366,250 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 200,977 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $6,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis acquired a new stake in Vipshop in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 6,930.3% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 417,200.0% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 8,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop during the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,000. 49.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VIPS traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $15.83. 357,127 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,244,454. The firm has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.52. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $9.36 and a 12 month high of $19.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.91.

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $2.93. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.36 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 6.74%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VIPS shares. Citigroup upgraded Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Vipshop in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on Vipshop from $13.80 to $14.20 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.41.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

