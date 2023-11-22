Penserra Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 989.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,733 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,453 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $4,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,287,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,224,000 after acquiring an additional 67,611 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,147,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,262,000 after purchasing an additional 504,690 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,690,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,252,000 after purchasing an additional 66,779 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,436,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,289,000 after purchasing an additional 265,812 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,185,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,592,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty stock traded up $2.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.30. The stock had a trading volume of 138,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,213. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.53. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $48.10 and a one year high of $139.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.02 and its 200 day moving average is $110.84.

A number of research firms have commented on ELF. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $147.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $150.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $164.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.42.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 12,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.61, for a total value of $1,707,393.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 95,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,898,599.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 12,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.61, for a total value of $1,707,393.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 95,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,898,599.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 11,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.81, for a total transaction of $1,138,485.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 140,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,618,359.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,741 shares of company stock worth $13,483,075 in the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

