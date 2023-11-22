Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases 14,985 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 183,010 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,985 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Ciena worth $7,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Ciena by 8.6% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,801,038 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $147,110,000 after acquiring an additional 221,721 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Ciena by 283.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,330 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 12,809 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Ciena in the first quarter worth $231,000. AXA S.A. grew its position in Ciena by 10.6% in the first quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 968,428 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $50,862,000 after acquiring an additional 92,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Ciena by 3.1% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,252 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Ciena alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total value of $193,094.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 402,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,664,032.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Ciena news, SVP Joseph Cumello sold 1,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total transaction of $55,703.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,698,267.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total transaction of $193,094.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 402,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,664,032.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,753 shares of company stock valued at $1,565,111 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CIEN has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ciena from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Ciena from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ciena in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Ciena from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Ciena from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.39.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CIEN

Ciena Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Ciena stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.87. 41,842 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,660,891. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.60 and its 200 day moving average is $43.94. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.96. Ciena Co. has a 1 year low of $39.94 and a 1 year high of $54.25.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.08. Ciena had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Ciena’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ciena Profile

(Free Report)

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, IP routing, and switching services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.