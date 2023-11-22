Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 21,390 Shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) by 22.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 74,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,390 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IAC were worth $4,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IAC. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in IAC by 4,939.0% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of IAC by 165.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 132,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,335,000 after buying an additional 82,775 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IAC by 0.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 608,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,205,000 after buying an additional 4,716 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IAC by 20.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of IAC by 52.4% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Get IAC alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of IAC from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of IAC from $74.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of IAC from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of IAC from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of IAC from $66.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.31.

IAC Trading Up 0.2 %

IAC stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,038. IAC Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.39 and a 52 week high of $69.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of -38.72 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.79.

IAC Profile

(Free Report)

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.