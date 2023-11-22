Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 3,130 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,130 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $4,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HLT. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 7.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 8.0% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 22.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 8.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. HSBC started coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.71.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HLT traded up $2.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $171.94. 81,506 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,678,370. The company has a market cap of $44.09 billion, a PE ratio of 34.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.20. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $123.74 and a one year high of $172.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $154.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.37.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.67. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 115.21% and a net margin of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.07%.

Hilton Worldwide declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 10,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.61, for a total transaction of $1,809,884.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,256 shares in the company, valued at $9,706,032.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 10,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.61, for a total transaction of $1,809,884.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,256 shares in the company, valued at $9,706,032.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 8,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.03, for a total value of $1,276,292.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 230,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,441,840.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

