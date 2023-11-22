Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. Buys 84 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,084 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 24.4% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,854 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,720 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 18.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,813 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $6,798,000 after buying an additional 5,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,259 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $11,695,000 after acquiring an additional 11,653 shares during the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PXD shares. TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $256.00 price target (down from $280.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $234.00 to $256.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $251.00 to $264.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $258.45.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Down 1.0 %

PXD traded down $2.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $234.85. 335,708 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,358,865. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $177.26 and a one year high of $258.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $236.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.14. The company has a market cap of $54.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.38.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $3.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. This represents a $12.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.88%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.