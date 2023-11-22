Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. Buys New Position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA)

Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TZA. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 62.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 8.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $188,000.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares Stock Down 2.6 %

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.10. 5,426,929 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,561,130. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.36. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares has a twelve month low of $21.98 and a twelve month high of $40.22.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

