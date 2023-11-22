Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. Has $298,000 Stock Holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. decreased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,469 shares during the quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NULV. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 34,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 11,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 27,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 24,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 65,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter.

BATS NULV traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,859 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.92. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $25.49 and a 1-year high of $30.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.17.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

