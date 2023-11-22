Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. Has $491,000 Position in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC)

Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. grew its stake in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,993 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. owned 2.62% of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WINC. UBS Group AG increased its position in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF by 3,098.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF during the second quarter worth $212,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF during the second quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $238,000.

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of WINC stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 565 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,824. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.39. Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF has a 52 week low of $23.07 and a 52 week high of $24.06.

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF Increases Dividend

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.1123 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This is a positive change from Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.

The Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (WINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of USD-denominated, short-term corporate debt securities issued by US or foreign entities. WINC was launched on Feb 7, 2019 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

