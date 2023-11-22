Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. Invests $270,000 in iShares Global Comm Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP)

Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. acquired a new position in iShares Global Comm Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IXP. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global Comm Services ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 26.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 120.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF in the second quarter valued at $137,000.

iShares Global Comm Services ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

IXP traded up $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.84. 829 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,146. The company has a market capitalization of $306.44 million, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.86. iShares Global Comm Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.20 and a fifty-two week high of $73.84.

About iShares Global Comm Services ETF

The iShares Global Comm Services ETF (IXP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global communication services companies, drawn from 1,200 global stocks selected by S&P. IXP was launched on Nov 12, 2001 and is managed by BlackRock.

