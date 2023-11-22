Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. Lowers Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,244,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,847,000 after purchasing an additional 144,018 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,040,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,591,000 after purchasing an additional 66,297 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 850,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,243,000 after purchasing an additional 27,030 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 681,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,121,000 after acquiring an additional 5,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 11.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 305,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,640,000 after acquiring an additional 31,694 shares during the period.

Shares of OEF stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $215.57. 58,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,063. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $167.20 and a 12-month high of $216.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $204.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.43.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

