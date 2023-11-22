Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. Sells 1,265 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. trimmed its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,265 shares during the quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 28.4% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,023,000 after buying an additional 21,121 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. now owns 71,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,527,000 after purchasing an additional 7,670 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 175,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,057,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 133,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FHLC traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.08. 15,280 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,452. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a one year low of $57.32 and a one year high of $66.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.35 and a 200 day moving average of $61.92. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

