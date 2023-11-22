Performance Shipping (PSHG) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 23rd.

Shares of Performance Shipping stock opened at $2.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.30 million, a PE ratio of 0.56 and a beta of -0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.37. Performance Shipping has a 52-week low of $0.68 and a 52-week high of $4.50.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PSHG. TheStreet raised shares of Performance Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Performance Shipping in a report on Friday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Performance Shipping in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Performance Shipping during the 3rd quarter worth about $192,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Performance Shipping by 1,828.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 332,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 315,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Performance Shipping by 2,606.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 81,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 78,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

