Performance Shipping (PSHG) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Nov 22nd, 2023

Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHGGet Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 23rd.

Performance Shipping Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Performance Shipping stock opened at $2.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.30 million, a PE ratio of 0.56 and a beta of -0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.37. Performance Shipping has a 52-week low of $0.68 and a 52-week high of $4.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PSHG. TheStreet raised shares of Performance Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Performance Shipping in a report on Friday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Analysis on PSHG

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Performance Shipping

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Performance Shipping in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Performance Shipping during the 3rd quarter worth about $192,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Performance Shipping by 1,828.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 332,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 315,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Performance Shipping by 2,606.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 81,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 78,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Performance Shipping Company Profile

Featured Stories

Earnings History for Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG)

