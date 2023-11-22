Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.70.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DOC shares. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd.

In other news, SVP Laurie P. Becker sold 22,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total value of $300,677.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $751,302.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Albert Black, Jr. purchased 2,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.26 per share, with a total value of $30,020.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 101,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,518.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Laurie P. Becker sold 22,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total transaction of $300,677.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $751,302.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 39.5% in the third quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 212,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $712,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 12.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,976,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,098,000 after purchasing an additional 218,905 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 14.5% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 42,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 5,406 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at about $136,000. 95.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DOC opened at $11.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.69 and its 200-day moving average is $13.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 58.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Physicians Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $10.52 and a twelve month high of $16.34.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.20). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $138.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 484.24%.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed health care real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own, and manage health care properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals, and health care delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality health care.

