Pluri (NASDAQ:PLUR) & Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Head-To-Head Contrast

Pluri (NASDAQ:PLUR – Get Free Report) and Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Pluri and Ocugen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Pluri alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pluri -10,693.31% -150.51% -51.37% Ocugen N/A -104.70% -81.96%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.8% of Pluri shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.5% of Ocugen shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.3% of Pluri shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Ocugen shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Earnings & Valuation

Pluri has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ocugen has a beta of 4.08, suggesting that its share price is 308% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Pluri and Ocugen’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pluri $290,000.00 78.81 -$28.32 million ($0.70) -0.79 Ocugen $42.62 million 2.27 -$81.35 million ($0.33) -1.14

Pluri has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ocugen. Ocugen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pluri, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Pluri and Ocugen, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pluri 0 0 0 0 N/A Ocugen 0 0 4 0 3.00

Ocugen has a consensus target price of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 829.37%. Given Ocugen’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ocugen is more favorable than Pluri.

Summary

Ocugen beats Pluri on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pluri

(Get Free Report)

Pluri Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development of placenta-based cell therapy product candidates for the treatment of inflammatory, muscle injuries, and hematologic conditions. It operates in the field of regenerative medicine, food-tech, and biologics and focuses on establishing partnerships that leverage its 3D cell-based technology to additional industries that require mass cell production. The company's development pipeline includes PLX-PAD, is composed of maternal mesenchymal stromal cells originating from the placenta that is currently under phase III study for orthopedic, phase II study for COVID-19, and phase I/II clinical study for Steroid-Refractory cGVHD indications; and PLX-R18, is composed of fetal MSC like cells originating from the placenta that is currently under phase I study for HCT and pilot study for ARS indications. It is also involved in the development of modified PLX cells. The company was formerly known as Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Pluri Inc. in July 2022. Pluri Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Haifa, Israel.

About Ocugen

(Get Free Report)

Ocugen, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410 and OCU410ST for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD. It has a strategic partnership with CanSino Biologics Inc. for gene therapy co-development and manufacturing; and Bharat Biotech for the commercialization of COVAXIN in the United States market. The company is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Pluri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pluri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.