PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 216,631 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 924,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 216,631 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.23% of Chubb worth $178,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CB. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the first quarter worth about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chubb during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Chubb during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Chubb in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $269.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on Chubb from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Chubb from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.71.

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total transaction of $3,896,115.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 136,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,803,643.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total value of $3,896,115.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 136,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,803,643.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total value of $329,694.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,918,382.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,665 shares of company stock valued at $12,597,136 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CB traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $225.53. 60,854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,781,036. The company has a market capitalization of $92.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.61. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $183.40 and a 1-year high of $231.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $214.09 and a 200 day moving average of $203.03.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $14.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 14.58%. Research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 19.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.32%.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

