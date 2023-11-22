PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 57,349 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 11.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 573,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,349 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $102,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 225.4% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA GLD traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $185.27. 712,333 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,252,435. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $161.56 and a 1-year high of $191.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.98.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

