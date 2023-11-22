PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,495,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,203 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $114,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Western Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 4,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,072,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 140.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 885,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,815,000 after purchasing an additional 517,069 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 38,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 74.3% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of General Mills from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.94.

General Mills Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of GIS stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.03. The stock had a trading volume of 132,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,771,764. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.41. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.33 and a 12-month high of $90.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.74.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. General Mills had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.56%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

