PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 282,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $110,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 233.3% during the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 186.3% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 174.5% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $465.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $462.00 to $506.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $436.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $450.71.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PH traded down $1.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $431.83. The company had a trading volume of 41,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,644. The company has a fifty day moving average of $394.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $385.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.49. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $281.19 and a 12 month high of $435.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $5.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.63. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 29.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.87%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.91, for a total value of $680,450.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,249,176.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Parker-Hannifin news, CFO Todd M. Leombruno sold 5,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.11, for a total transaction of $2,081,382.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,850,178.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.91, for a total transaction of $680,450.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,249,176.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

