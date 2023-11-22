PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,426,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,615 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.90% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $229,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 106,784.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,983,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,727,195,000 after purchasing an additional 135,856,748 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 78.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,869,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,345,000 after acquiring an additional 819,001 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 128.8% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,178,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,485,000 after acquiring an additional 663,252 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $50,632,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $40,968,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

IVE stock traded up $1.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $164.15. 26,951 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 659,670. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $141.44 and a 52 week high of $167.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $155.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

