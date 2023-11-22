PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $140.71 Million Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 479,788 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 76,884 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Motorola Solutions worth $140,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 3,633.3% in the second quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 112 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,140.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

In other news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 5,850 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $1,790,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 5,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $1,790,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jason J. Winkler sold 5,656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.29, for a total transaction of $1,726,720.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,055,212.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,506 shares of company stock worth $23,359,370 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE MSI traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $320.01. 27,291 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 718,717. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $251.00 and a 12-month high of $322.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $53.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $288.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $286.65.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 668.00%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on MSI shares. StockNews.com downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 11th. Bank of America started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $329.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $312.57.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

