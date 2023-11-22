PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $144.35 Million Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 434,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,448 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $144,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter worth $254,395,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 44.4% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMP traded up $1.31 on Wednesday, reaching $349.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,166. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $275.09 and a 1-year high of $358.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $35.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $330.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $328.98.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.10. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 81.75% and a net margin of 17.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 26th that permits the company to buyback $3.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $377.57.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

