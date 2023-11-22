PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $164.10 Million Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,226,340 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,645 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $164,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 56.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.4 %

IBM traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $154.57. 215,809 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,464,050. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $144.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.41. The company has a market cap of $141.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.76. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $120.55 and a one year high of $154.97.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 88.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on IBM. StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.09.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

