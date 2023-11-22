PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $184.46 Million Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 455,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,510 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $184,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 25 LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total transaction of $2,302,820.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,519 shares in the company, valued at $7,022,219.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Deere & Company Trading Down 6.2 %

NYSE:DE traded down $23.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $359.11. 1,438,951 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,555,892. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.98. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $345.55 and a 12 month high of $450.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $381.23 and a 200 day moving average of $394.37.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 46.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.44 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 33.89 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 15.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $530.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $560.00 to $551.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $447.93.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Further Reading

