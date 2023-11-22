PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 122,737 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,726,091 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 122,737 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.31% of 3M worth $172,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the first quarter valued at $31,676,265,000. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 267.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 367 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in 3M in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MMM shares. StockNews.com upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on 3M from $115.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Wolfe Research raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on 3M in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.30.

3M Price Performance

Shares of 3M stock traded up $1.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.19. 228,999 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,583,882. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.05. 3M has a 1-year low of $85.35 and a 1-year high of $130.02. The company has a market cap of $52.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.04, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.84.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.34. 3M had a positive return on equity of 47.18% and a negative net margin of 22.59%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.30%. 3M’s payout ratio is -44.94%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

