PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 12,915 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 318,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 12,915 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $220,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock by 26.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 90,445 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,744,000 after purchasing an additional 18,862 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.9% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 104,529 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $72,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 1.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 33,770 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,340,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, Payden & Rygel purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,975,000. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Performance

BLK traded up $4.95 on Wednesday, reaching $729.59. 35,889 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 634,952. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $652.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $677.52. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $596.18 and a fifty-two week high of $781.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.28.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.34 by $2.57. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 30.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.10%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total value of $10,031,481.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 435,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,802,577.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $764.75.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

