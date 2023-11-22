PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 19,508 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,071,438 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 19,508 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.15% of American Express worth $186,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in American Express by 104.9% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the second quarter worth $35,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Express by 44.8% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its position in American Express by 80.7% during the first quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 300 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $184.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of American Express from $192.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler raised shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Piper Sandler Companies raised shares of American Express to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of American Express from $203.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $143.93 per share, for a total transaction of $143,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,860. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total transaction of $1,802,221.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,040,295.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $143.93 per share, for a total transaction of $143,930.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $287,860. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded up $1.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $163.35. 118,363 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,148,403. American Express has a 52-week low of $140.91 and a 52-week high of $182.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $152.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.01. The stock has a market cap of $119.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.21.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.34. American Express had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The company had revenue of $15.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.51%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

