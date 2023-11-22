PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 34,979 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 798,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 34,979 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 1.92% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $193,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 109,740.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,984,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,230,871,000 after acquiring an additional 84,907,111 shares during the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 24,305.1% during the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 7,372,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,382,000 after acquiring an additional 7,342,339 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $334,312,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 27,689.7% during the second quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 526,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,558,000 after acquiring an additional 524,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 230.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 456,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,030,000 after acquiring an additional 318,089 shares during the last quarter.

IWO stock traded up $2.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $224.89. 37,956 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,251. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.42 and a 1-year high of $255.10.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

