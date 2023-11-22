PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 43,155 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,051,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,155 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 1.70% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $241,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VBK. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 105.7% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 80.9% in the 1st quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 210.9% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 49.5% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 101.3% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VBK traded up $1.77 on Wednesday, reaching $216.45. 37,792 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,820. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.16. The firm has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $195.04 and a 12 month high of $240.76.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

