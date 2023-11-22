PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 728 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,408,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 728 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $198,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 100,352.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,502,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,192,551,000 after purchasing an additional 73,429,036 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14,027.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 6,436,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,714,000 after purchasing an additional 6,390,977 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,043,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 941.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 877,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,521,000 after purchasing an additional 793,067 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 136.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 212,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,864,000 after purchasing an additional 789,244 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock traded up $1.21 on Wednesday, reaching $138.14. The company had a trading volume of 115,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,240. The firm has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $133.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.40. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $124.97 and a 1 year high of $157.65.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

