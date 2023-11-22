Profund Advisors LLC Cuts Position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHX. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in ChampionX by 462.6% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,950,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603,370 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,008,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,003,000 after purchasing an additional 799,459 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ChampionX by 1,936,212.2% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 793,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,015,000 after buying an additional 793,847 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 59.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,680,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,588,000 after buying an additional 626,753 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in ChampionX by 9.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,054,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,694,000 after acquiring an additional 606,335 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHX stock opened at $29.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.31. ChampionX Co. has a 52 week low of $23.66 and a 52 week high of $38.37.

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). ChampionX had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The company had revenue of $939.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that ChampionX Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.52%.

In related news, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 12,232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.24, for a total value of $431,055.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 305,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,753,803.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 12,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.24, for a total transaction of $431,055.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 305,159 shares in the company, valued at $10,753,803.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 18,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $695,878.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 317,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,765,684.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CHX. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on ChampionX from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on ChampionX from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Barclays raised ChampionX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on ChampionX from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ChampionX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

About ChampionX

(Free Report)

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

