Profund Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CMO John Jude Jones sold 4,908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total value of $947,636.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,392.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total transaction of $584,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,281,038.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO John Jude Jones sold 4,908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total transaction of $947,636.64. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,392.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Shares of MMC opened at $199.05 on Wednesday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.86 and a 12-month high of $201.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $193.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 40.92%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

