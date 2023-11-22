Profund Advisors LLC Grows Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 473 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter worth $274,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter worth $57,000. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 8.1% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 31.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 24.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AZO. DA Davidson lifted their target price on AutoZone from $2,425.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on AutoZone from $2,740.00 to $2,750.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com upgraded AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,750.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on AutoZone from $3,006.00 to $2,863.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,793.95.

Shares of AZO stock opened at $2,676.09 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2,561.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,521.67. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,277.88 and a 52 week high of $2,750.00. The company has a market cap of $47.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.65.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $46.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $44.51 by $1.95. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 60.66% and a net margin of 14.48%. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $40.51 earnings per share. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 147.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total transaction of $16,729,455.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 709 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,171.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other AutoZone news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,595.04, for a total value of $5,825,864.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 537 shares in the company, valued at $1,393,536.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total value of $16,729,455.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,171.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,069 shares of company stock worth $30,651,562. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

