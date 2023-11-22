Profund Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of SpringWorks Therapeutics worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 0.6% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,093,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,143,000 after acquiring an additional 6,783 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 61.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 10,664 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 31.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 41.2% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 867,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,744,000 after purchasing an additional 252,949 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 1,210.9% during the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 150,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,949,000 after acquiring an additional 139,136 shares during the period.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SWTX opened at $21.15 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.18. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $34.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SWTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.17.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

