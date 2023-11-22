Profund Advisors LLC Has $1.15 Million Stock Position in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Free Report) by 27.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,376 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Arcus Biosciences worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RCUS. State Street Corp increased its position in Arcus Biosciences by 55.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,496,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,251,000 after buying an additional 1,951,970 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Arcus Biosciences by 726.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,149,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,962,000 after buying an additional 1,010,207 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Arcus Biosciences by 8.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,139,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,936,000 after buying an additional 749,972 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 295.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 974,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,685,000 after acquiring an additional 727,692 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,473,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 21,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $427,166.31. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 302,691 shares in the company, valued at $6,050,793.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RCUS opened at $13.80 on Wednesday. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.95 and a twelve month high of $36.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.77.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.18. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 50.02% and a negative net margin of 244.17%. The firm had revenue of $32.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.90) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RCUS shares. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.13.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT investigational monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

