Profund Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 127,059.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 155,232,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,461,138,000 after acquiring an additional 155,109,984 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Nucor by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,263,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,438,966,000 after purchasing an additional 170,412 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Nucor by 9.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,705,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,344,801,000 after purchasing an additional 762,269 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Nucor by 0.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,438,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $841,209,000 after purchasing an additional 23,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Nucor by 4.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,086,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $834,111,000 after purchasing an additional 210,245 shares in the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NUE opened at $157.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.64. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $129.46 and a 1 year high of $182.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $152.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.72.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 13.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 17.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 10.34%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Nucor from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.56.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

