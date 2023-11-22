Profund Advisors LLC Sells 1,541 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,416 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,541 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRGP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Targa Resources by 104,219.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,241,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,855,224,000 after purchasing an additional 25,216,947 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 424.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,777,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $285,110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057,486 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,690,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 14.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,836,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $591,455,000 after acquiring an additional 986,283 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 67.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,099,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $153,123,000 after acquiring an additional 846,470 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Targa Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Targa Resources stock opened at $87.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Targa Resources Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $64.85 and a fifty-two week high of $90.64.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 52.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TRGP shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Targa Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Targa Resources

Insider Activity at Targa Resources

In related news, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $900,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 187,021 shares in the company, valued at $16,837,500.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,225,940. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $900,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 187,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,837,500.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock worth $1,335,330 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

About Targa Resources

(Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.