ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 69 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,557 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $15,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $645,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 5.1% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in The Cigna Group during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 74.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,379,854 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $352,594,000 after purchasing an additional 586,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.22, for a total transaction of $1,063,404.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,553,056.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CI. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $327.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Cigna Group from $284.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.40.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $286.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.65. The Cigna Group has a one year low of $240.50 and a one year high of $340.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $294.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $281.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $49.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.14 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.04 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

