ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 8,435 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 332,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 8,435 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $16,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 269.7% during the 1st quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $52.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.22. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $42.73 and a one year high of $62.78. The stock has a market cap of $75.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 21.80%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 34.60%.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $3,529,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 36,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,356.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Schlumberger news, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total transaction of $28,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,664,065.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $3,529,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 36,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,356.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 115,925 shares of company stock worth $6,794,479. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. HSBC dropped their price target on Schlumberger from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.36.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

