ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 1,596 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $17,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at $28,000. 25 LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at $40,000. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total value of $2,302,820.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,022,219.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DE opened at $382.62 on Wednesday. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $345.55 and a 52-week high of $450.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $381.23 and a 200 day moving average of $394.37. The company has a market cap of $110.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.07.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.46 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 46.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 33.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.96%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective (down previously from $530.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC started coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $383.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $447.93.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

