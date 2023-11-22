ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 227 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $11,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 72.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its holdings in McKesson by 313.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 62 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1,700.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCK has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $491.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on McKesson from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on McKesson from $495.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on McKesson from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on McKesson in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $472.83.

McKesson Trading Up 0.3 %

MCK stock opened at $454.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.56. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $331.75 and a 12 month high of $473.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $448.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $423.13.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.11 by $0.12. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 241.79% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $77.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 27.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 9.80%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.00, for a total transaction of $1,602,766.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 117,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,985,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.00, for a total value of $1,602,766.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,985,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total value of $304,431.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,169.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 69,082 shares of company stock worth $30,258,690. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Company Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.