ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 9,434 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 267,974 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,434 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $12,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Altria Group during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 346.7% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MO stock opened at $40.76 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.64. The stock has a market cap of $72.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.65. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.06 and a 12 month high of $51.57.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 237.91% and a net margin of 35.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 79.84%.

In other news, Director Robert Matthews Davis acquired 1,200 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.50 per share, with a total value of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,156.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.53.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

